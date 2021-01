The Ulster Minor Football Championship has been postponed until further notice due to the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

This weekend, Derry were due to take on Tyrone in Clones, while Fermanagh were to play Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni in the other tie.

However under the new level 5 restrictions, Inter County Minor games are no longer permitted, effective from December 27th onwards.

Ulster GAA have stated that they intend to complete the competition at the first available opportunity.