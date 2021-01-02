Raffaele Cretaro announces retirement from League of Ireland football

Raffaele Cretaro has announced his retirement from League of Ireland football following the conclusion of the 2020 Premier Division season.

The 39 year old had held talks with Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan at the end of the season about staying on with the club but has now decided to hang up the boots.

The Sligo native confirmed his retirement with a social media post on Friday afternoon which stated "Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened, football owes me nothing and I owe it everything."