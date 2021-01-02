Police received 1,004 calls for service across NI in 24 hours

The PSNI have said despite the new Health Regulation restrictions in place, officers had a busy New Years Eve across Northern Ireland.

Between 8pm on New Year’s Eve to 8am yesterday morning, Police received 1,004 calls for service in relation to reports of anti-social behaviour, assault, concern for safety, criminal damage, missing persons and road traffic collisions.

They say particular concern was the number of domestic abuse incidents and, in the 24 hour period PSNI received reports of 86 incidents of domestic abuse from homes across Northern Ireland.

As a result, police made 38 arrests.