Paul Donaghy called up to Tyrone Senior Panel

The most prolific finisher in Tyrone club football has been called into the Tyrone squad.

Paul Donaghy, who scored 33 points in four championship games as Dungannon Clarkes won a first senior title in 64 years, will add further class to an impressive attacking line-up.

New managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have added the 22-year-old to their panel as they prepare for the start of the National Football League next month.

Donaghy’s club-mate Mark McKearney has also earned a county call-up following his outstanding performances last season.

Remarkably, Dungannon won the O’Neill Cup without a single county player in their team.