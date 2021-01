Nursing Homes Ireland says only residents who are Covid positive will have their vaccination delayed.

It's after HSE documents seen by the Irish Independent recommended deferring the dose until four weeks after the first positive test.

Vaccinations are due to begin in Nursing homes on Monday, with the target completion date set at the end of February.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly says the delay for positive cases is in line with clinical advice for the Pfizer vaccine: