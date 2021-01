Gardai in Donegal are appealing to road users to adhere to the speed limits, as road conditions are poor or icy.

It comes as Buncrana Roads policing unit detected a driver travelling at 124km/h in a 100km/h yesterday evening.

Roads remain icy this morning with black ice reported on a number of roads around the county.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council say all Donegal routes have been gritted again since 6 o clock this morning.