BreastCheck will operate at reduced capacity this week

The National Screening Service has said BreastCheck will be operating at reduced capacity due to Covid-19 in the first week in January.

Some units are temporarily closed and they say they are working with finite staffing resources nationwide.

The service has decided to focus resources on women within their care who are deemed to be at higher risk at this time, who are women in their assessment phase of breast screening.

The National Screening Service is asking women scheduled for a follow-up assessment from the 4th of January to continue to attend on the day and time given.

For all other women, they aim to continue routine breast screening from the 11th January.

This will be kept under review and in-line with the HSE and NPHET advice. While the service's website will be updated with any changes to appointment schedules.

Women who have booked for routine screening before January 11th will be contacted by their unit and offered a new appointment, while the screening service has apologised for the inconvenience.

They are asking all women to attend their appointment when invited and to notify the service if an appointment can not be attended.

Women should not attend if they have Covid-19 symptoms, are self isolating or have been a confirmed close contact of a positive case.

Further information can be found at breastcheck.ie or by contacting your local unit.