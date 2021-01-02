1,754 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday, 44 in Donegal

The Chief Medical Officer is warning the health system won't be able to cope with the increasing number of people being hospitalised with Covid-19.

There are 581 patients with the virus in hospital this morning - up 73 since yesterday - and Dr Tony Holohan says 50 to 70 people are being admitted every day.

1,754 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, 44 of those in Donegal but 9,000 additional cases are expected to be recorded in the coming days due to reporting delays.

GP Advisor to the HSE, Dr Ray Walley, says we need to protect our hospitals: