Prof. Staines believes we’re only in the ‘foothills’ of third wave

A public health expert believes we're only in the 'foothills' of the third wave of COVID-19.

People who are identified as close contacts of a confirmed case are no longer being tested, unless they are symptomatic and have a referral from a GP.

Non-essential retail and gyms closed their doors last night, following the government's decision to return to Level 5 restrictions.

Professor of Health Systems in DCU, Anthony Staines, says there is real fear among the public health community that the worst is yet to come: