The new EU-UK Trade Deal has come into effect from today, with the provisions to be comprehensively reviewed in five years time.

However, that won't be the only chance to alter the terms of the deal, with several committees established to review the deal on an ongoing basis.

During a special Brexit feature last evening, Irish Farmers' Journal EU Specialist Phelim O'Neill told Highland Radio that we'll be hearing a lot about the Brexit deal in the coming months and years.