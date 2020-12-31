Weir says he is taking school’s advice from the experts

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly are debating the return to school after the Education Minister announced the majority of pupils would be taught remotely next week.

Rising Covid-19 infection rates have led to the move, however classrooms in the north will still accommodate vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The Education minister says remote learning will continue throughout January for years eight to eleven in secondary schools.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan accused the Minister of dithering in his decision making, but Peter Weir said he was taking his advice from the experts.............