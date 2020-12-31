People urged to stay at home tonight

Health Experts are urging people not to attend New Years celebrations tonight.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says it's essential that everyone restricts their movements, and stays at home.

Dr Ray Walley, GP Advisor to the HSE, says house parties will absolutely cause further people to get sick.........

1,718 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the Republic yesterday - the highest since the start of the pandemic. 150 of the new caases were in Donegal.

The estimated national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is now 272, while Donegal's rate is just under double that at 520.

Last night there were 466 people with the disease in the country's hospitals, 38 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital. Of those, three were in being treated in Intensive Care.