HSE seeks inclusion of St Colmcille’s Village on vaccination list

HSE officials in Donegal are asking the government to add St Colmcille's Village, Cleagh, Clonmany to the list of centres set to receive the first round of vaccinations.

The non-appearance of the centre from the list was questioned by local Cllr Albert Doherty.

He's been told the exclusion was because the centre is classified under Mental Health rather than Older Person's services.

The government has now been asked to add it.

Text of letter -

Dear Councillor Doherty,

The plan for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine is indeed very welcome and we are working at pace to ensure that it is delivered to the most vulnerable people in the CHO 1 area. The National Taskforce agreed the priority groups, which as you know are for people in Long Term Care Facilities aged over 65. This comes under the divisional lead of Older Person's services.

As St. Colmcille's Village, Clonmany is listed as a mental health service, it was not included in this group for the first vaccinations.

However, I have requested nationally that St. Colmcille's village be included on the list of intial sites and I will advise you of the response when I receive it.