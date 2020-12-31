Health cooperation could be a blueprint for a United Ireland

A Donegal councillor says increased North South cooperation in the area of health may provide a blueprint for a United Ireland.

This week once again saw ambulance crews from the Republic provide cover and support to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac GiollaEasbuig says this is to be welcomed, but it's not enough to simply encourage more cooperation between ministers and announce more joint programmes.

He says Covid and Brexit have both shown that what is really necessary is a single, All-Island Department of Health.............