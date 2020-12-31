EPA considering Meenbog landslide

A Finn Valley councillor says it's important that the Environmental Protection Agency becomes closely involved in discussions relating to a landslide at a windfarm construction site close to the Barnesmore Gap.

Last month's incident at Meenbog brought thousands of tonnes of peat and trees down the hillside and into the River Finn.

The Belfast Telegraph is reporting this week that EPA inspectors visited the site before Christmas, and are now considering legal action.

The EPA has told Highland Radio that at present, the agency is not considering legal action. A spokesperson said the agency is the competent authority for the Environmental Liabilities Directive, and currently investigating the landslide to see whether the damage falls within its thresholds.

Local Cllr Gary Doherty says the agency's involvement is important........