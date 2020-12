Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault that occurred at a residence in Donegal town this afternoon, Wednesday 30th December 2020 at 5pm.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed one male with head injuries. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.