Daryl Gurney into World Darts Quarter Finals

Daryl Gurney is into the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship for only the second time in his career.

The Derry native beat Vincent Van der Voort of the Netherlands 4-sets-to-2 at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

34-year-old Gurney said although it's great to get the victory, he wasn't happy with his performance.

