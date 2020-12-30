Daryl Gurney into World Darts Quarter Finals

Daryl Gurney is into the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship for only the second time in his career.
The Derry native beat Vincent Van der Voort of the Netherlands 4-sets-to-2 at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.
34-year-old Gurney said although it's great to get the victory, he wasn't happy with his performance.
Daryl Gurney finally puts Van der Voort away, with his seventh match dart and he beats him 4-2!
Up next Ryan Searle v Stephen Bunting pic.twitter.com/oGHf9FVJ8I
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2020