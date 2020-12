A further 150 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Donegal this evening.

The county's 14 day incidence rate is now 520.1 per 100k - almost double the national average.

Nationally, 1,718 new infections have been confirmed and an additional 13 deaths.

The national 14-day incidence rate has risen to 272.7, while 455 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital.

It's the highest number of daily cases recorded since the pandemic began.