People invited to take part in Moville Parish ‘Shine a Light’ initiative

An Inishowen Parish is inviting those around Donegal to Shine a Light this New Year's Eve.

As 2020 comes to an end, a wide range of sporting, faith and community groups across Moville Parish are coming together in a campaign to Shine a Light.

People are being urged to light a candle or place a light in your window at 8pm on New Years Eve, to stand together as a community and remember those that have lost their lives through the year, and in hope and optimism for a better 2021.

Donal Skelly is a local involved in the initiative, he believes one of the positives to take from 2020 is how the community rallied together to help and support each other: