Oil tanker runs aground in Greencastle

A large tanker vessel has run aground in Greencastle.

Just after 9.10am this morning the North's Coast Guard received information from the Irish Coastguard that the ship was stuck close to the mouth of Lough Foyle.

Contact was established with the master of the vessel this morning and no damage to the vessel or pollution was reported.

It is understood that the vessel was empty at the time.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that the Maritime & Coastguard Agency's Counter Pollution branch have been made aware of this incident and are supporting HM Coastguard's response.

The ship has since been discharged at Lisahally and tugs are assisting.

The vessel will continue to be monitored until it is able to be re-floated.

Foyle Port says they expect the ship to be re-floated as early as this afternoon.

Port officials are at the location of the incident and continue to monitor the situation.