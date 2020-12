Fishermen say the government must put forward real supports, and 'not just nice words' to help them through Brexit.

Industry representatives met with the Taoiseach and the Ministers for Agriculture and Foreign Affairs yesterday.

It's after the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation hit out at the trade deal when it was announced on Thursday, saying it had 'failed' them.

Chief executive Sean O'Donoghue says it'll be a collaborative effort to address the issue: