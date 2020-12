The first Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland will be administered today.

It's expected to happen in one of four hospitals - Beaumont or St James' in Dublin, or Cork or Galway university hospitals.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says today represents a 'beacon of light' in the fight against Covid, and is urging people to unite behind the vaccine programme.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the most vulnerable to coronavirus will be receiving the jabs first: