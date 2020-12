Each county in the country is to receive at least 1 new fire engine by 2025.

€61m euro is to be invested in the fire service over the next five years.

It's anticipated Donegal will receive 1 appliance.

The investment will see 6 new fire stations built across the country, and will continue to support the construction of 12 new fire stations that were previously announced.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Darragh O'Brien outlines where some of the new fire stations will be located: