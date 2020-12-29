Donegal ETB to share €5.8m Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund

Donegal ETB is to share in a €5.8m fund announced by Minister Simon Harris for community education under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

The Fund was secured as part of Budget 2021 to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need.

It aims to increase the participation of disadvantaged learners, particularly those who are undertaking literacy and skills programmes.

Th fund has a strong focus on building the digital infrastructure of community education providers, including providing devices and software, and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.

€282,892 has been sanctioned for Donegal ETB.