Concern over omission of Clonmany care facility in vaccination programme

The Covid-19 vaccine is to arrive at care homes in Donegal over the coming weeks.

The vaccination of nursing home residents across the country is to begin on January 11th.

It's been revealed that vaccination teams will arrive first at Aras Uí Dhomhaill Nursing Home and Ramelton Community Nursing Unit to administer the vaccine on January 13th.

Residents of 25 care facilities in the county will receive the vaccine between January 13th and 29th.

Serious concern however, has been raised over the omission in the vaccination programme of St Columbcille's Village, Clonmany.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Albert Doherty is calling for urgent clarity: