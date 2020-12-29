79 year old woman becomes first person in Ireland to receive Covid vaccine

A 79 year old Dublin woman has become the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Grandmother of 10, Annie Lynch from the Liberties area of the city, was administered the vaccine at St James Hospital this afternoon.

Beaumont Hospital as well as Cork and Galway university hospitals will also begin administering vaccines today.

A further 30 thousand vaccines are due to arrive into the country this afternoon.

Chair of the Covid-19 vaccine task force Brian Mac Craith says 500 doses have been delivered to each hospital: