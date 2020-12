Letterkenny University Hospital is currently dealing with the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

30 patients are being treated for the virus at the hospital with 3 in the critical care unit.

23 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Donegal last evening, bringing to a total of 677 cases in the county over the past 14 days.

The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal stands at 425.3 per 100,000 people, almost double the national average of 220.1.