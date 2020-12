The Taoiseach has acknowledged that the trade deal struck between the EU and UK will have a "significant negative impact" on the Irish fishing industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, EU boats will have to reduce the quantity of fish caught in British waters by 25 per cent.

Groups such as the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation have strongly criticised the deal, describing it as a "grievous wrong".

Taoiseach Michael Martin says "all possible avenues" to support the sector will be examined: