Ireland will be second-last EU state to start vaccinating

Ireland will be the second-last EU state to start vaccinating against Covid-19 even after the HSE said it would start ahead of schedule.

HSE boss Paul Reid says the inoculation drive would begin tomorrow instead of Wednesday, after criticism from the Medical Council.

Medics in 22 EU states were giving the Pfizer vaccinations yesterday as part of a co-ordinated EU plan, and Belgium, Latvia and Luxembourg to give the first shots today.

Only Ireland and the Netherlands have yet to take them out of cold storage.

Donegal GP Dr Denis McAuley says the HSE may want to maximise the public relations value.