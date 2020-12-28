Altnagelvin A&E Department coping with large number of attendances

The A&E departments are currently coping with a large number of attendances in Derry and Enniskillen

The Western Trust has said their Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital are very busy today.

They've urged those only to attend the Emergency Department if you require urgent medical or mental health assistance.

The Western Trust have advised those to consider alternative healthcare options available such as the Urgent Care and Treatment Centre in Omagh or GP out-of-hours.