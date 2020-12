In the North there have been a further 20 Covid 19 related deaths.

1,634 people have tested positive in the last 48 hours in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swan's urged strict adherence to restrictions in place this week, and throughout the remainder of the North's six week lockdown.

He's warned a New Year's Eve house party would not just be against the law, it could be a super spreader event, that could leave people very seriously ill and could even cost lives.