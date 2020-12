The Department of Health has reported an additional 765 cases of Covid 19 and one further death.

23 cases were confirmed in Donegal this evening.

359 patients are in hospital with the disease around the country, which is an increase of 41 in the past day.

While 30 of those people are in ICU, which an increase of 5.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan has warned the lower case numbers is a result of fewer people presenting for a test over Christmas.