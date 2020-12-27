Donegal Bingo player wins four-figure sum

A Donegal Bingo player turned a small punt into a four-figure sum in the space of a couple of minutes.

The anonymous punter took a punt in a BoyleSports shop in the county today in the hope that their six bingo numbers were called out in store.

A jackpot of €100,000 was up for grabs if the selected numbers are the first six drawn.

The numbers were 1, 3, 11, 13, 31 and 33 and were revealed within the first 13 numbers, meaning their €40 betslip increased in value to €8,000.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said it was a lucky punt that has paid off in style.