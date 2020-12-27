744 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 -- and the Chief Medical Officer's warning "a large increase" in infections is on the way in the days ahead.

Four more patients are confirmed to have died from the virus.

246 cases were in Dublin, 131 in Cork and 51 in Limerick -- with 40 in Wexford and 33 in Donegal, the counties with the highest infection rates by population.

Dr Tony Holohan says infection rates are far higher than the official figures suggest because of low testing levels over Christmas.

He's urging people to stay home and avoid visiting family and friends.