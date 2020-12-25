Christmas Carols from St Eunan’s Cathedral

Listen back to Highland's Christmas Day Carol Service, recorded in 2019 from St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny.

Participating were...

The Cathedral Choir, conducted by Fr. Michael Conroy.

The Cathedral Folk Choir, led by Patrick Doherty.

The Irish Choir, conducted by Ann Nichols.

The Colaiste Ailigh Choir, conducted by Marie McTeague.

The pupils of Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, conducted by Toni Harvey.

Organ: Jonathan Durning.

Piano: Pat Campbell.

Readers were students from Letterkenny's post-primary schools.