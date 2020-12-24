Swan Park set to reopen in full for festive season

Swan Park in Buncrana is set to reopen in full just in time for Christmas.

The popular amenity located in the heart of the town was destroyed by the devastating floods of 2017 and major repair works were undertaken by Donegal County Council to ensure the safety of its users.

It's understood that work is nearing completion with the park due to reopen fully in the coming days.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says this coupled with extra land bought by the Council in the recent past will make the amenity even bigger and better than it was before: