Pressures at LUH continue with high ED attendance & Covid patients

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be very busy approaching the Christmas break.

Management have confirmed that high attendances in the Emergency Department and patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital are the main contributing factors.

In a statement Hospital Manager Sean Murphy says that although the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital isn’t as high as it was at the beginning of the month, it is likely that the hospital will see an increase in cases reflecting the growth in the transmission rate in the community in the coming days and weeks.

The hospital is reminding the public to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies.

The Emergency Department remains open 24 hours a day for all medical emergencies.

People are being asked to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

The NoWDOC service will be providing urgent Out of hours GP care from Thursday 24 December at 18:00 through to Tuesday 29 December at 8:00am.

Mr. Murphy concluded by acknowledging the support that the staff in the hospital have received from the community in Donegal over the past year, during a very challenging time. And wished all patients and staff a very happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.