Post-Brexit trade deal agreed in Brussels

A post Brexit trade deal has been completed between the EU and UK.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and EC president Ursula von der Leyen were due to issue a statement on the issue around now.

The deal which had been expected all morning was reportedly held up because of wrangling over fishing rights.

It's understood there'll initially be a 35 per cent reduction in EU boats having access to British waters, phased over five years.

Midlands-Northwest MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan says it's not surprising the deal has taken so long to wrap up.............