NPHET recommend closure of non-essential retail

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the closure of non-essential retail from St. Stephen's Day.

The Chief Medical Officer has warned the spread of Covid-19 is "out of control" with the number of cases doubling in less than a week.

A further 938 new cases were confirmed last night with 13 additional deaths, while the R number has risen to between 1.5 and 1.8 - the highest since March.

68 of the new cases are in Donegal with the county's 14 day incidence rate currently at 317.9 - more than double the national average.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will close at 3 o'clock this afternoon as part of new restrictions - while hairdressers and barbers will also shut later.

But Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET's modelling advisory group, doesn't think those measures will bring the virus back under control: