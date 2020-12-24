Highland’s Car and Cash Draw Winners

On this Christmas Eve, Highland Radio are making some people very happy.

For over 30 years we has been the voice of the North West and it has never been as important as it is in these difficult times.

We pride ourselves on the strong relationship we have built with our listeners and to celebrate that, we decided to give away a Renault Captur Iconic car– Iron Blue in colour.

During the course of the day we also have five €500 cash prizes up for grabs.

The big car draw took place this morning on the Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes, and the winning ticket was bought by Ann Peoples, Magheracloy, St Johnson.

Today's ten €500 cash winners were....

Shane Duffy - Ballybofey

Kelly Ferry - Creeslough

Mary Mulvaney - Letterkenny