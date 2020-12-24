Coveney welcomes “historic” Brexit Deal

The Brexit deal confirmed this afternoon averts the worst case scenario of a no deal outcome which would have seen WTO trade tariffs applied to goods and services.

It means there won't be extra charges on European goods in the UK and the British government can now pursue trade deals with other non EU countries.

On fishing rights, which had proved a major sticking point, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the deal was a good one for Irish fishermen, and would protect Irish fishing interests in the future......