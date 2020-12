A Cavan man's running from Donegal to Kerry barefoot to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

Stephen Reburn will begin his journey from Letterkenny on Christmas Day, and will travel 440 kilometres to Killarney.

The 26-year-old says it'll take him 4 days to complete, and hope to raise at least 10,000 euro for Pieta House.

He outlines why he has decided to run the distance in his bare feet: