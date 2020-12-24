Bishops have message of hope this Christmas

In the darkness there is always light.

That's the Christmas message of hope from both the Bishop of Raphoe and the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe as they reflect on a year like no other.

As religious leaders, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Rev Andrew Forester says it's been a difficult year for them not be present with a lot of family members who have lost loved ones throughout 2020.

But Bishop Forester says that in such a dark year, there is was always light:

Echoing those comments, Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian says hope is more important than ever as we enter a new year: