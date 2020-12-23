Ryan Connolly back on board for another year with Harps

Ryan Connolly has re-signed with Finn Harps for the 2021 season. The midfielder was ever present for the club last season, appearing in all of the club’s 21 games.

Connolly played a major role in the club’s best finish in twenty years, scoring three goals in all competitions, including a crucial penalty to defeat St. Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 in late October.

The Mayo man is excited for the new season already; “I can’t wait to get going again in the New Year. We put together a strong run last season and hopefully if we can keep the group together and add a couple of new faces we might kick on a bit. I really enjoyed my football and I’m delighted to be back.

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Ryan brings a lot of experience to the squad and was a big player for us appearing in every game. He knows what it takes at the Premier Division level and scored a couple of important goals. We’re glad to have him back and a lot of that is down to the support of the 500 club which has helped myself and Paul to go and keep a lot of last year’s group together.”

--