People should consider what self isolate means, says Donegal GP

A Donegal GP says people should consider what it means to self isolate if they contract Covid 19.

Dr Martin Coyne, who also chairs the IMO's GP committee says there's been a worrying increase in the number of tests sought and positive cases diagnosed in East Donegal in particular, and it would be a tragedy to see an escalation in deaths and cases with a vaccine on the horizon.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Coyne said he's been very careful to abide by the guidelines, because he understands that even a mild dose of Covid 19 would be extremely restrictive...........