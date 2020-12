The Donegal Women won the National League U17 Shield on Wednesday evening.

They beat Bray Wanderers 1-0 in the final played at Oriel Park, Dundalk.

Aoife Gallinagh's goal on the stroke of halftime was the games only goal.

Donegal reached the final having come through their group by beating Bohemians and drawing with Sligo Rovers.

It's a tremendous result for Donegal women's soccer who have only been in the National League for three seasons.