Man remanded in custody over murder of Michael Barr

A 36 year old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Strabane man Michael Barr.

The 35 year old father of five was shot dead in in a Dublin pub as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

In April 2016 two gunmen entered the Sunset House Pub in Dublin's north inner city and Michael Barr was shot multiple times.

He died instantly and three men have already been charged as part of the investigation.

This morning, 36 year old Christopher Slater with an address at Carnlough Road, Cabra Dublin 7 was brought before the Dublin District Court charged with Michael Barr's murder.

The court heard he made no reply when he was charged and cautioned at the Bridewell Garda Station last night just before 10.

As it's a murder charge, bail can only be sought at the High Court.

Christopher Slater was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhilll District Court next week.