EU countries are making contingency plans in the event a Brexit trade deal is agreed today.

Reuters news agency is reporting the European Commission told diplomats that member states should be ready to meet tomorrow, should an agreement be reached.

Efforts to break the deadlock in post Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK are continuing.

One EU diplomat is quoted by Reuters as saying: 'It seems the deal is pretty much there. It's a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow.'