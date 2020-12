The new Covid-19 variant is now in Ireland, according to NPHET.

Meanwhile, there has been a further 938 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 additional deaths.

68 of the new cases are in Donegal.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate now stands at 317.9 - more than double the national average.

The nationally 14 day incidence rate is now 153 cases per 100,000 people - it was 88 this day last week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says the situation is now at its most serious since last March.