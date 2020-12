In this week's podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Paul Herrity, Delivery Service Manager with An Post in Letterkenny, about an extremely busy 2020 for himself and his team of 80 staff at their depot at Carnamuggagh.

Ciaran also talks to Finn Harps Commercial Manager, Aidan Campbell, about recent calls from Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, in the Dáil to release funding for the new Finn Harps stadium which has been in the pipeline since 2007.